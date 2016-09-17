Civil societies urged to support agriculture sector

News

Smallholder farmers in Rwanda. Low engagement of civil society in agriculture has been cited as a hindrance to the growth of the sector. PHOTO | FILE

Low engagement of civil society in agriculture has been cited as a hindrance to the growth of the sector.

A study has revealed that most civil society organisations do not have enough staff with capacity to participate in policy development.

According to the study, it has been noted that most civil societies in the agricultural sector lack capacity to analyse policies and participate on budget-making process.

This has been attributed to development of policies that do not respond to the needs of farmers across the country.

According to preliminary findings of a study commissioned by Action Aid Rwanda and seen by Rwanda Today, many civil society and community-based organisations lack capacity to participate in the development of policies and programmes that run the industry.

The study shows that only 31 of civil societies have qualified staff to analyse agriculture budget.

“A person is in a better position to talk about the issue if it concerns her or him,” said Josephine Uwamaliya, the country director of Action Aid Rwanda, adding that civil society organisations should work closely with farmers to enable the latter to participate in agricultural programmes.

The study further showed that only 13 per cent of civil society organisations and community based organisations have experts who can participate in agriculture policy development.