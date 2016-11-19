Cancer patients from Rwanda to get treatment in Nairobi

News

The Rwandan government has partnered with Nairobi Hospital to provide affordable treatment to cancer patients from Rwanda.

The tripartite partnership between the Rwandan High Commission, Partners in Health Rwanda (PIH) and the Nairobi Hospital was reached last month in Nairobi.

Through this collaboration, PIH will pay for all services offered by the Nairobi Hospital on behalf of some 150 patients annually.

Announcing the partnership, the hospital said patients will access various treatments that include external beam radiation therapy, brachytherapy and surgical services. Already about 25 patients have been accessing treatment through the programme.

“Since 2005, PIH has been supporting the Rwandese government to bring high quality health care to three districts that previously had some of the country’s worst outcomes,” said a press statement.

PIH, a global health organisation also supports the Butaro Hospital cancer care centre in northern rural Rwanda, the only cancer centre in the country that offers comprehensive cancer care to patients.

Rwanda does not have a radiation therapy unit therefore patients in need of radiation therapy are often referred to other hospitals outside the country.

“Now they will be referred to Nairobi Hospital at a discounted price,” said the statement.

Besides catering for the treatment, the organisation will also cater for patients’ return air tickets.