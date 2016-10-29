BRD seeks employers’ help in recovery of student loans

News

Graduands celebrate on their graduation day. Over Rwf70 billion is still held up in student loan arrears, since the 1990s, yet more loans are being disbursed to students. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) is facing a challenge in its efforts to recover outstanding loans from beneficiaries under the student loan scheme, some dating back to the 1980s.

“The recovery of student loans is still a challenge as it has been not so easy to locate beneficiaries after they completed their studies,” says Marcel Murwanashyaka, the head of the recovery unit, education financing department at BRD.

Part of the challenge stems from the fact that many beneficiaries did not sign any loan agreement when they got government support for their education, as a result some refuse to pay back, while others are reluctant.

About 60,000 mature student loan beneficiaries still owe government some Rwf95 billion. BRD says it has recovered Rwf1.08 billion between January and September, a huge amount but far below their target.

BRD requested employers to submit a list of their staff members who benefited from the student loans scheme and their personal information so that they start servicing their loans.

While officials are determined to recover loans requesting beneficiaries to comply with law No 44/2015 governing student loans, some beneficiaries claim that when they received the loans, they considered it financial assistance from the state.

BRD says the law is justified and a related policy was in place when they were students. “The law is fair enough because it enforces public policy,” says Mr Murwanashyaka, “at the time of getting the student loan, regardless of whether one signed a contract or not, the policy was in place and is enforceable.”

According to available data, by the end December 2015, 12,600 mature students were repaying their loans. BRD says it has so far located an additional 1,500 loan beneficiaries who have also started paying their loans, meaning 14,100 persons are paying out of more than 60,000 mature student loan beneficiaries. Only 3,700 have completed paying their loans.

This loan recovery development follows parliament inquiry into the Rwanda Education Board’s (REB) financial mismanagement including students’ loan recovery issue.

According to REB there have been accounting issues where bursary allowances were recorded as a government loans once awarded to students but there was a lot of uncertainty over time for fund disbursement and the time for payment.

REB officials, who appeared before Public Accounts Committee, said the agreement between REB and students was not clear as it didn’t specify the time for loan repayment.

This time around BRD is also calling upon self-employed persons who were loan beneficiaries to verify on their indebtedness towards the students loan scheme and agree a repayment schedule.

Locating self-employed beneficiaries could be difficult for BRB given that the financial institution is struggling to find information on beneficiaries who are already employed.