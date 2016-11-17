Audit: MPs set deadline for recovery of lost funds

News

Rwandan Parliament in session. The Public Accounts Committee has demanded that those who mismanaged funds should be brought to book. FILE PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwandan legislators are urging the government to work against a six-month deadline to ensure that individuals responsible for the highlighted losses in the Auditor General’s report are sanctioned and lost funds recovered.

Over $284 million (Rwf 233 billion) was lost last year as per the 2014/15 Auditor General’s report, adding to unknown amounts highlighted in previous reports which have never been recovered or accounted for.

The funds which were not accounted for include those generated or allocated to non-budget agencies like districts, hospitals alongside government business enterprises.

Delivering the report to the house on Thursday, the head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Juvenal Nkusi said that over the past six months of probing the findings of the Auditor General, the MPs found “gross mismanagement of public resources” which they say should not go unpunished.

“Most of the mentioned institutions failed to file budget execution and financial reports to show how they spent or allocated public monies. A total of Rwf233 billion allocated to non-budget agencies was not accounted for. There is no money to show it was spent by hospitals, districts and other institutions,” Mr Nkusi said, faulting the government bodies for failing to follow the rules.

MPs want to have concerned ministries to be tasked with ensuring that action is taken and money recovered.

“Ministry of Justice should give a time limit to expedite all court cases related to embezzled funds since we hear that the recovery process is slow and people involved get moved to other positions while others get good grades in performance assessment,” said Françoise Mukayisenga.

Fraudulent

Entities like Rwanda Social Security Board, Rwanda Biomedical Centre, the amalgamated University of Rwanda’s colleges, former Energy Water and Sanitation Authority alongside key projects in the Ministry of Agriculture; One Laptop Per Child, among others made huge losses.

Most were found to have made wasteful expenditures and fraudulent payments. Parliament said the report indicates that public projects worth over Rwf120 billion were abandoned or delayed. A total of 30 institutions appeared before PAC between August and October with a big number failing to defend themselves against the findings of the auditor general.

Recently, the National Public Prosecution Authority said that it was closely following up on the findings of the Auditor General.

However, the Prosecutor General Richard Muhumuza said that his office found that not all funds were embezzled. In some cases he said that it was a case of failing to account properly.

The AG report released in May showed that several multibillion government programmes meant to benefit ordinary citizens were run down through mismanagement while drugs worth millions of dollars expired in stores.