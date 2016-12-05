Rwandan firm takes Ugandan company to court over counterfeits

News

Urwibutso Enterprises, owned by seasoned Rwandan entrepreneur Sina Gerald, is disappointed with the slow progress of a court case it brought against counterfeiters of its products in Uganda.

The company got wind of products with an uncanny resemblance in brand and taste to Akabanga, a local hot pepper flavour vials that were circulating in the Ugandan market. The company launched investigations with Ugandan authorities, which confirmed the reports.

“We got a tip off from a whistleblower, we went there to ascertain the news only to find that our product is being counterfeited by some people in Uganda, the culprits were arrested and are being tried in the Makindye court” said Isae Umuremyi, the marketing manager of Urwibutso Enterprises.

The case has now been in Ugandan courts for the past eight months.

“Our case is clear, evidence is there but nothing serious is being done, we wish the case was tried in Rwandan courts, there is little hope in the courts of law in this country as of now, there is no urgency in handling our issues” said Mr Umuremyi.

The fraudsters made Akabanga in a warehouse and had started selling the product cheaply in Kampala, which the company executive says had started spoiling their market in Uganda, because much as the counterfeit bore similarity to their product, it still lacked in quality.