Workers’ Rights groups call for protection of civil servants

A sad woman at work. Many public servants have been laid off. PHOTO | FILE

Workers' Rights groups are calling for more protection for public servants following reports of a rise in unfair dismissals and other human resources irregularities linked to abuse of power by managers.

A new report presented to parliament by the Public Service Commission shows that since 2012 254 public servants have filed 154 lawsuits against public institutions, local governments and ministries mainly related to illegal dismissal, breach of contract, provisional suspensions and mishandling of downsizing.

“This number is alarming and we should note that a big number of applicants won their cases. Then you can imagine how the welfare of these civil servants and their families was affected,” lamented Africain Biraboneye, the deputy secretary general of the Centrale des Syndicats des Travailleurs du Rwanda (Cestrar), the Rwandan trade union federation.

Francois Habiyakare, the chairperson of the Commission told parliament this week that 75 per cent of workers who took government to court won their cases and were awarded a total of Rwf 524 million in damages terming this a “significant financial loss to the government.”

According to Cestrar, measures should be put in place to solve work-related differences before it reaches the stage where one is dismissed.

“We do not have worker’s we think that this organ would play a major role in avoiding escalation of conflicts that most of the time leads to termination of employment contracts,” Biraboneye said.

Cestrar also proposes review of remedies available to those unfairly dismissed. The organisation suggests that litigants found unfairly dismissed should be given a chance to be reinstated rather than awarded only damages.

“If somebody is unfairly dismissed and is awarded two, three or five million by a court, they go home and spend the money in two months and suffer becuase they are unemployed,” Mr Biraboneye maintains.

Hiring process

Lawyers however view this suggestion with skepticism. “This would not be practically possible, because ordering two people who are involved in a dispute to work together may result in extra clashes and worse working environment,” said Pie Habimana, a lawyer in Amicus Law Chambers.

Some claimants have in the past requested courts to order their reinstatement but their requests were rejected because that remedy is not provided for under Rwandan law.

Another area of concern highlighted in the Public Service Commission report is the “significant irregularities” in appointing candidates despite having passed entry exams.

“We observe that this tendency is on the rise in different public organs and complaints to the Commission have been increasing in the past three years,” Mr Habiyakare said.

This has raised fear of fraud and nepotism within state organs at a time of job scarcity in the country. “Many times you find hundreds of job applicant sitting for an exam for only one position and if maybe 10 candidates emerge winners with close marks, some managers will favour the one they are related to or recommended in spite of the overall winner,” said Ingabire Marie Immaculée, the head of TI-Rwanda, citing research done by her organisation.