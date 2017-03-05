Women take centrestage in Rwanda performing arts

Lifestyle

The art sector across East Africa is growing steadily and Rwanda is emerging as a leader where women are pioneers. PHOTOS | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Women are blazing in Rwanda’s arts sector. The local film industry for example, has steadily registered remarkable figures both as filmmakers and actresses. They include Shanel Nirere, Carol Karemera and Eliane Umuhire who have starred in both local and international films.

The sector also boasts female directors such as the award-winning Clemantine Dusabejambo, Claudine Ndimbira Shenge, Ceke Mathenge and videographers like Cynthia Butare and Makeda Mahadeo.

In the fashion and design sector, notable figures include Cynthia Rupali and Colombe Cyusa. Others are Sonia Mugabo of Sonia Mugabo brand, Teta Isibo of Inzuki Designs, a Jewellery brand, Linda Mukangoga and Candy Basomingera of Haute Baso.

Sarah Legrand of Ktsobe Jewellery and Joselyne Umutoniwase who is behind Rwanda Clothing Ltd, a brand that recently celebrated its fifth anniversary plus Christine’s Collections are notable names too.

Other sectors like the publishing industry have acts like Agnes Ukundamaliya, the founder of Edition Bakame, the first Rwandan publishing house since 1995, and Dominique Uwase Alonga, one of the founders of Imagine We Rwanda, a publishing platform. Among the rising authors is Peace Kwizera, who published her first book, titled Oh Rwandan Child.

Though dominated by men, young talented women too are emerging in the visual arts sector mainly as painters.

Diana Mpyisi

She is one of the founding members of Spoken Word Rwanda, a platform dedicated to the growth of poetry. It has been hosting monthly shows in Kigali since 2010, featuring poetry, book launches and live music by artistes from different countries including Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, Liberia, France, Nigeria and the US.

Hope Azeda

Ms Azeda is the founder and art director at Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company. Since 1999, the company has groomed talent in theatre, film, contemporary dance and drama. Ms Azeda is also the initiator of Ubumuntu Arts Festival, a platform for presentations on humanity and its value.

The four-year-old festival has featured participants beyond East Africa and Africa at large, to countries such as Cambodia, America, France and Belgium.

“I am not passionate about the arts just because I am female, but because I was born an artiste,” said Ms Azeda.

Carole Karemera

The leading theatre companies in Rwanda were pioneered by women. Among them is Ms Karemera, a musician, actress and art director. She is the brains behind Ishyo Arts Centre, which opened it doors in 2007.

The company gives young talent a platform to build their skill in theatre, music, poetry and film. Ishyo has held performance tours in Africa and Europe. It has also developed programmes such as Arts and Memory, which highlights the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Works under this programme include the Cathedral Of Sounds and Our House — a collaboration with Germany’s Helios Theatre.