Rwanda welcomes the Yuletide with calm

Lifestyle

Christmas lights in Kigali City Centre. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Christmas holiday in Rwanda is almost not evident. Known for their Christmas nonchalance, Rwandans, mostly those in the rural area seldom make time for Noel.

Jean Mirindi a fisherman in Kimbiri an island on Lake Kivu explained that to them it’s the New Year that counts rather than the festive season. “For the longest time we don’t celebrate Christmas as a family, I sometimes have to work on that day as it looks normal especially if it falls on a week day,” he says.

Closer still in Kigali, you might walk around the city and see no Yuletide glitter beckoning you unless it is in the high-end stores or hotels. Damascene Rukara a vendor in a city market said, “I put my lights up, few as they may be, later on in the month as per my clients’ request.”

Events geared to usher in the Christmas spirit comprise of the now famous Christian Life Assembly (CLA) church event, the Christmas Cantata.

Now in its second year, the production of musical skits that depict the nativity scene, has successfully managed to put up four events in the church’s auditorium beginning December 21 to 24. Other events include Christmas carols and the children’s event that comes later on in the month as Christmas approaches.

According to Delice Rwasa, “These events come mostly after the month has started yet to make such events sell out one needs proper planning, prior advertising and enough sponsors to make Christmas a hit. As weird as it may seem, I always advise people to plan as early as after the New Year celebration for the next Christmas to get the most out of it,” said Ms Rwasa an event organiser who has done intimate events in Belgium and hopes to bring her expertise to Kigali.

On why the Christmas season is slow for business, Ms. Rwasa said, “People fear spending money on events and would rather attend for free. That being the case, I advise my clients to make the entry free but sale commodities during the event to make profit in other ways.”

Fledgling companies such as Mr Rukara’s that depend on selling clothes and cosmetics see no need for festivity decoration but according to a shopper Sandra Mwiza, “Giving discounts and the famous ‘buy- one-get-one-free on certain goods would make it more interesting and sales would definitely go up.”

Neighbouring countries tend to start as early as towards the end of November and have commercialised the season to spike up sales.

Uganda and Kenya where the Christmas spirit has long been celebrated and the buzz is mostly felt weeks before Christmas, have been successful at fashioning the yuletide environment.

Although a Western tradition that has been in practise for centuries, Kenyans and Ugandans alike have made it a relevant season to suit their lifestyles. The young and old flock beaches, malls and various social arenas to have fun regardless of religious or financial status.