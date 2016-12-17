Rwanda mode of transport comes alive on canvas

Lifestyle

Muhanga Town, by Timothy Wandulu. PHOTO | ANDREW I KAZIBWE

Beauty Capsule, Timothy Wandulu’s latest art collection is another journey showing the skill and content of the Rwandan visual artist.

Compared to his previous themeWomen in Pink last year, which sought to draw attention to the scourge of breast cancer, the painter this time dwells on the character and travails of typical transportation in Rwanda.

He portrays the beauty of Kigali through transport activities.

Beauty Capsule is a visual illustration of how the artist’s subjects relate to the activities in focus. In the collection which adorns Neo Café’s walls, the ubiquitous moto -taxi or motorcycle taxi is vivid.

Reflecting Rwanda’s typical conveyance system of motor bikes, bicycles as well as private and public transportation forms, the 12-piece display portrays the importance and urgency in the transport mode typically used not only in Kigali, but throughout most African cities and villages too.

For instance- Tooth Picking, an 80 by 120cm piece depicts taxi-moto men (motor cyclists) relaxing at one of their stages- after lunch hours- so they are picking their teeth.

Free Ride, a 60 by 90 cm painting is of a moto-taxi man approaching a lady, maybe with an aim of offering a free ride.

Though its business as usual, the artist depicts how these riders seem to be helping out most travellers free of charge. Credit Refill, a 96 by 66 cm piece depicts a parked vehicle beside which there is a flurry of activity as airtime sellers is go about their business.

Though moto taxis dominate his works, Wandulu also holds a few works of cars.

Among them is The Trio, a 70 by 70 cm piece of three pick-up cars parked by the roadside, while Muhanga Town, a 110 by 80 cm piece depicts a town dominated by both moto taxi and car transportation.

Wandulu uses a fine toning brush with limited colour use to bring out the subject of his work. Wandulu’s semi abstract works are cause of admiration among his contemporaries.