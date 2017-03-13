No meat at Nyama Choma event

Lifestyle

Ykee Benda entertained the audience at this year’s Nyama Choma Extravaganza in Kigali. PHOTO | ANDREW I KAZIBWE

As the country’s entertainment and nightlife events gradually increase, the Nyama Choma Extravaganza is not being left behind. Now in its fourth edition, the “meat-centred event” took place on March 4 at the CHIC building Rooftop, and kicked off at 1pm. However, the event disappointed due to a scarcity of meat.

Meat-eating is popular with many Rwandans and you will find many hangouts like bars, restaurants and even hotels in and around Kigali offering roasted meat.

The third edition of the Nyama Choma Extravaganza had Skol Beer company as its main sponsor and attracted thousands of people. Skol were the main sponsors again and their beers were readily available, with a bucket of six beers going for Rwf4,600. The event actually seemed more like a beer celebration than a meat festival.

Those who have attended similar nyama choma events in Tanzania and Kenya will know that the Kigali event did not quite live up to its name. Kigali’s Nyama Choma Extravaganza event seems to be placing more emphasis on beer and entertainment at the expense of showcasing meat.

“I am disappointed with how they arranged this event. Meat wasn’t as readily available as promised, yet this is supposed to be an event celebrating meat,” said Uwitonze Rita, a university student.

“Where is the meat?” one Facebook post read. There was only one meat stall during the day upto around 9pm and so the queues were long. The meat was going for Rwf2,500.

Those who attended the event complained about the scarcity of meat. PHOTO | ANDREW I KAZIBWE

However, those who attended the event enjoyed the beer and the live music. The event started at 1pm and featured live performances and music by various disc jockeys. Local artistes such as 2T reggae band, City Yankees and Davy Ranks performed live.

The event also catered for football lovers who turned up to watch the Arsenal- Liverpool match, which ended 3-1 to Liverpool.