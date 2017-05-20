Singer, guitarist Kwizera seeks to make his mark

Lifestyle

Seth Kwizera performs every week on Friday evenings at Last Call in Kigali. PHOTO | ANDREW I. KAZIBWE

As the music industry develops, young up-and-coming musicians are also seeking to be recognised. One such artiste is Seth Kwizera, who also goes by the alias Inkota Ya Mahoro. The 21-year-old is a talented vocalist and guitarist, who is working on perfecting his skill through live performances.

Kwizera can be found performing every week on Friday evenings at Last Call, a bar located in Kibagabaga, Gasabo district in Kigali. He entertains the audience through his singing and guitar strumming.

It is evident that Kwizera, who hails from Mwogo sector in Bugesera District, is passionate about music and entertaining an audience.

To this young artiste, music is a hobby he enjoys. He had not viewed it as a source of income. Born to Serusago Benjamine, a legendary musician and Esperance Nyirakomine, he is the third of ten children to venture into music.

Despite coming from a musical family, it is not until last year that Kwizera decided to go into music. The secondary school student, who is studying construction at ETO Nyamata, has been doing a few building and construction projects as a way to earn a living.

While on stage, Kwizera entertains the audience for almost six hours with songs by popular Rwandan musicians like Francoise Nkurunziza, Impara troupe, Masabo Nyangezi and Don William’s song covers. He also performs his won songs and is able to earn between Rwf15,000 to Rwf20,000.

The artiste only learn about his father’s music through stories. His father is now retired from music. He draws inspiration from his elder brothers Elias Mugiraneza, a guitarist and David Tuyiringira, a pianist.

“It is not easy getting a well-paying job, especially as a new artiste. One has to prove their worth in order to earn more so this career requires sacrifice,” he said.

Despite only attracting a small number of people to his shows, Kwizera says that the connection he makes with his audience is what keeps him going.

At first, Kwizera would have to ask small bars to allow him to perform for free until he proved himself.

The artiste is trying to pass on messages of unity and peace through his stage name Inkota Ya Mahoro and his music.

Some of his original compositions are Inkota Ya Mahoro, Umufundi Wa Mahoro, Twarahindutse and Intwaro Y’ubuzima.