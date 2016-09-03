Mountain Gorilla Rally, a time to show off

Lifestyle

Ugandan rally fan in a celebratory mood ahead of the Nyamata rally, in Bugesera district. PHOTO | DANIEL SABIITI

Since 2000 Rwanda begun hosting the Mountain Gorilla Rally there has been a seemingly increasing appetite for the sport among rally fans and young drivers in the country.

While the sport has attracted major sponsors, the lack of individual race-team sponsors has continued to affect some drivers, a situation that may have cost Rwanda chances at winning the competition.

It’s only in 1985 that Rwandan driver Luc Requile won the championship, and later on team driver Davite Giancarlo in 2009 and 2013. He was later barred by the Rwanda Automobile Club on disciplinary grounds.

Albeit Rwanda took over the organisation of the rally, countries like Burundi and Uganda have continued to dominate the sport.

Burundi's Valéry Bukera won this year's competition, which countryman Rudy Cantanhede, who is very popular among Rwandans, claimed the top trophies in 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2010.

Entering the motor rally sport is not cheap. It costs about Rwf5 million to have a race team all set for the Mountain Gorilla Rally.

Armand Birindabagabo is one of the few young Rwandan racers who has grown in the sport but his participation in this year's event came to naught after he failed to get sponsorship.

“I had to sit this year out, because my sponsor is preparing another car and I don’t know when this will come. But for the love of the sport I decided to help with the technical aspects of organising the event,” Mr Birindabagabo said.

Another young racer Gaitan Rutabingwa and his brother Gracien managed to pimp old cars to participate without any sponsor labels. However, mechanic issues forced them to pull out of the main track event.

Despite impressive turnout of fans at the Amahoro stadium circuit and the Bugesera track, Rwandan hopes were dashed as lead rally ace Jean Claude Gakwaya failed to win.

Uganda, which has relatively more sponsorship, has maintained the fun side of the game and won admiration of Rwandans despite failing to win any championship since Rwanda took over the organisation.

Ugandan Charles Muhanji won the 2000 event with his Subaru Impreza WRX and is remembered in Rwanda for entertaining Rwandan fans.

“We all feared this gentleman and we used to know him for his style of driving through sharp corners making the whole game very entertaining” says Jean Paul Mugabo, a rally enthusiast.