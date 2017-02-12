Mizero on defining fashion his own way

Lifestyle

Models showcase Cedric Mizero's (left) designs at the 2016 Kigali Fashion Week. PHOTO | ANDREW KAZIBWE

It is unusual to find abstract fashion designers in Rwanda, but Cedric Mizero is representing this form of fashion in the country.

The 23-year old fashion designer comes up with unique outfits that cause a stir and spark debate.

He was born in Gishoma in Cyangugu district in Western province.

In 2012 he participated in various school entertainment shows and this marked his entry into the local fashion scene. Recognition for his work came when Mizero posted a picture on his Facebook account of old shoes he redesigned using kitenge fabric.

Jemima Kakizi, a female visual artiste and fashion designer, encouraged Mizero to further his interest in fashion and the two have worked together on various projects,

In 2014, he took a leap of faith and took part in the Kigali Fashion Week casting for designers, but he was not chosen.

His breakthrough came during the 2015 and 2016 editions of the Kigali Fashion Week, where he successfully showcased his designs.

He also showcased his designs at the Collective Rwanda-Week of Fashion, which premiered late last year and he impressed.

With a talent for drawing, Mizero has found it easy to transform his designs from paper to real outfits. He has even come up with the Amizero Fashion House.

Many Rwandans are slowly embracing fashion and Mizero’s outfits spark debate especially because of their unusual look and shape, which some find strange.

Mizero’s designs are mainly abstract, an approach which many fashion designers in the country do not venture into. His creations are extraordinary and unconventional.

He chose not to emulate already established designs or outfits and instead chose a trend that is rare. He creates themes that he believes can speak to different generations, as he seeks to establish his name.

On a typical working day, Mizero can be found at his home, which is close to the Natural History Museum in Nyarugenge, and that doubles as his workshop and showroom. It is from here that he comes up with his designs and abstract sketches.

Mizero says he draws inspiration from his mother and from themes of life and nature and he creates outfits depicting plant forms like leaves and flowers.

“I love the shapes of plants,” he said.