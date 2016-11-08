Miss Rwanda pageant on hold — RALC

Lifestyle

Giraso Joe Crysta at a past Miss Rwanda pageant. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda Culture (RALC) has dismissed as rumours news circulating that the Miss Rwanda pageant might be indefinitely halted. “The tender awarding session was cancelled, and that’s where we are. Cancelling the tender process doesn’t imply that the event is not going to happen. It is going to take place,” said Dr James Vuningoma, the executive secretary of the institution directly responsible for the pageant’s operations under Ministry of Sports and Culture.

Rwanda Inspiration Back Up filed a formal appeal to Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA) after it lost the tender to General Logistics Ltd in August. This prompted the halting of the announcement of the new Miss Rwanda beauty pageant’s management as RPPA first reviewed the appeal.

General Logistics services, a company dealing in event’s management founded by two entrepreneurs Natacha Haguma and Jenine Karangwa in 2010 and Rwanda Inspiration Back Up bid to host the pageant.

Loopholes

The former company has been the acting management of the pageant since 2014 when the government took a decision to hand over the event to private management.

“We hope this engagement comes out with fruitful results. This event is good and Rwandans love it and we have seen how better it gets within even our neighbouring countries and internationally. The public wouldn’t wish to witness what has happened before, since a lot of loopholes have been sighted throughout the previous management’s reign,” explains Andrew Shyaka, a local entertainment journalist.