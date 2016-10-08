Mbabazi lights up Kigali Jazz Junction

Lifestyle

Lilian Mbabazi performs during the Kigali Jazz Junction event. PHOTO | ANDREW I KAZIBWE

The Kigali Jazz Junction graced by Lilian Mbabazi showed that the jazz culture is picking up in Kigali. Revellers braved a heavy downpour to grace the event held at Kigali Serena hotel ballroom last weekend.

The evening kicked off with performances by Makumbi band for close to one hour with outstanding performances by Tamon, the Trumpeter, and Ibrahim Tam Fum, who was not only tactical at the guitar but his impressive with the Karimba (thumb piano).

The Neptunez Band, which is also the heart of this event hit the stage with Afro-jazz in Ikinyarwanda, English, French, Kishwahili and Luganda.

Lilian Mbabazi, 32, has held a few events before with her band The Sundowners including last year’s Mutzig Beer Fest but the Kigali Jazz Junction was a major platform for her performance in Rwanda, her homeland.

Her two-hour performance justified her growth in the industry.

The Uganda based vocalist blends well with Rwanda’s Neptunez band composed of Limbalie Katovu (solo guitarist), Josh on the keyboard, Damian Luks (bassist guitarist) alongside talented vocalists.

Mbabazi begun her career as a karaoke girl at Kigali’s Hotel Des Mille Colline in the late 90s to hitting the limelight after founding the Blu*3 girls band in 2004 as an Afro-pop and R&B musicians.

Afro-soul is what she dishes out. Mbabazi performed songs like Kuuma Obudde, Simple Girl, Memories off her solo album to those of her early days Hitaji and Where You Are, which she performed with Mani Martin, a local Afro-beat and R&B artist, she further performed Yoola, her latest single. Other songs like Yegwe Weka and Smile which have some Kinyarwanda lyrics also featured. Amidst her performances, the singer engages the audience through conversation about her songs and where they root from.

With close to two years under Deuces Entertainment Group Ltd, her Uganda-based management label, Mbabazi has grown from just a local performer to one with a regional fan base.

She participated in Kenya Coke Studio’s second season in 2014, recorded and released Lilian Mbabazi, her 14 track album. Mbabazi has also received numerous awards and nominations including the Best Female Artistes for Eastern Africa at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2015.