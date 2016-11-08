Local musicians need more appearances

Lifestyle

Rwandan musician Knowles. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

In recent weeks, a number of local artistes have been nominated for prestigious international music awards, a milestone for many as it gives them exposure to a bigger audience.

While nomination to such prestigious music contests means artists get an opportunity to widen their fanbase and take their careers to a higher level, some say local artists can do better to put the music industry on world map.

Medard Ngaboa aka Meddy, the popular R&B singer was a nominee in the just concluded MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA), making him the first Rwandan artiste to be nominated in one of the continental music awards.

The US-based artiste didn’t win the highly contested category but his fans and some observers see it as a major achievement.

Participation could boost the artist’s career on local and international level.

“A nomination or a win can add tremendous value to an artiste, enabling him to explore and reach out beyond geographical borders.” said Eric Soul Karengera, an events organiser, DJ who was on the panel of expert judges in BBC World Music Award 2004.

Kora Awards

However, local music still has a long way to go to woo international audience and get nominated or win such awards.

“Our local music industry needs to mature much more to have a chance to compete with the big ones,” explains Mr Karengera. “Rwanda, due to the political and historical context, lags way behind in terms of a real and unique musical Rwandan identity that will make it noticed in the international markets.”

Artists Angel Mutoni and The Ben are among 10 finalists in “Prix Decouverte”, an annual competition for African talent organised by Radio France International. The winner gets 10,000 euros, an African concert tour and a performance in Paris, France.

Earlier this year, the queen of Rwanda’s traditional music Cecile Kayirebwa was nominated in the Kora Awards, in best African Female traditional artist category, but the event was cancelled.

Jean-Paul Samputu, a popular musician who is now mainly involved in gospel and peace building projects was the first Rwandan to win the Kora Award in 2003.

The Kora awards is likened to “The African Grammy.”

According to Karengera, Kayirebwa and Samputu are few local artistes who gained international recognition from as far as the 90s because their music has been an “authentic expression of Rwandan culture.”