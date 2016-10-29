Lift of noise ban re-awakens Kigali nightlife

Lifestyle

Revellers dancing in a night club. Lifting the ban on noise has added a vibrancy to Kigali nightlife PHOTO | ANDREW I KAZIBWE

The recent lift on the ban against noise has given a boost to the Kigali nightscape so far.

The vibrancy of the hedonistic partying isn’t as pronounced as that found in Kampala, Nairobi or Dar es Salaam, but with constant mingling with the various cosmopolitan dwellers from around the globe things are looking up.

Creativity, as DJ Nano put it, is something that is required to keep the Kigali night scene vibrant in order to make it top notch because, “the entertainment scene of Nairobi and Kigali are quite different and emulating it for the scene here requires time and knowing the market in order to carve a successful niche.”

DJ Nano is a well-known Kigali-based artiste who is behind successful night parties such as Nyama Choma extravaganza and the new Wednesday Divas’ Night at K-Club in Nyarutarama.

This little country isn’t big on parading itself as the central party goers of her neighbours partly because of the conservative nature of the people. That is why you will often meet familiar faces in various joints of mostly the well-travelled folks. Those bred and born here love to imbibe in the comfort of a local pub as they watch a match or catch up on the local grapevine.

“As far as I can remember we have club-hopped with my friends in a few places. Ever since I came to the country two years ago I have had my fair share of partying although not as much as I used to back in Kampala,” said Timothy Mirembe a party goer who starts his partying on Fridays.

Kimihurura is one of the vibrant night locations in Kigali and the number of lounges, clubs, and eat-out places that are open till the wee hours of the night beckon night owls to a slice of the vibrancy.

Kigalians are known to start clubbing at around ‘2pm’ and DJ Nano and his friends are trying to bring the club hours closer to encourage people to start going to clubs early. They have come up with various theme nights.

“Our latest Divas night at the K-Club, we give complimentary drinks to eight ladies on a first come first served basis as a sign of gratitude for their loyalty,” said DJ Nano.

Events like Spoken Word, Karaoke Night, Book Club lounges, ladies night and happy hour evenings after work on workdays are part of the Kigali night scene as early as Tuesday nights, something unheard of a few years ago.

“As you get to meet people from various places around the world who get time to unwind during the night your scope of enlightenment tends to grow and the night scene here is growing,” said Mr Mirembe.