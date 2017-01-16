Deo Munyakazi strums inanga across the land

Lifestyle

Deo Munyakazi joins Belgian Jazz pianist Jef Neve in live performance in Kigali. PHOTO | ANDREW KAZIBWE

Using inanga, a Rwandan traditional instrument, 24-year-old instrumentalist Deo Munyakazi is steadily raising the bar in folk music.

Deo Munyakazi occasionally curtain-raises for big local traditional and a few contemporary concerts in Kigali, where, with passion, he strums several string instruments, which back up his vocals to the bewilderment of those in attendance for rarely do we find people of his age taking on this instrument.

The trough zither harp-like musical instrument, composed of strings attached to wood is rarely seen in public, though it’s enjoyed at a traditional events like Ugusaba (introduction ceremony) and at the Igitarao (traditional music concert).

Growing up, Munyakazi was attracted to music, specifically the traditional genre, that he occasionally wrote poems, alongside playing other instruments like the guitar and piano. His inspiration was from great inanga players like Sebatunzi Joseph, Mushabizi Jean Marie Vianey, Kabarira Viateur, and Rujindiri.

It was in Nyanza district, Southern province, where Munyakazi discovered that inanga is a special instrument.

“It holds the Rwandan culture, it’s our heritage, it’s Rwandan beauty, which you can’t find elsewhere,” he explains.

With that stand, Munyakazi believes inanga must be played for it is a unique instrument internationally. This is a belief that has been reinforced by his studies in creative arts at the University of Rwanda.

After completing high school in 2012, Munyakazi sought inanga lessons professionally from Jean Marie Vianey Mushabizi, an inanga maestro.

He has grown his skill through playing covers of folk music by prominent Rwandan acts, and a few of his own compositions such as Urakwiriye Mwami (You are Worthy my King), Ikaze Kibondo, Ngwino Urebe, Si Impanuka, and Twimakaze Umuco. Of these, two have been recorded and their videos released too.

Ever the explorer, Munyakazi has been experimenting with new inanga styles and instrumentals. Of late, he has attracted attention from local events, some of which were graced by international musical acts such as Henhouse Prowlers from USA, Nigerian Legendary guitarist of Blufunk Keziah Jones, Guillaume Perret, a French Saxophonist and Belgian Jazz pianist Jef Neve.

Last year, he curtain-raised at several legendary traditional musician Cecile Kayirebwa’s concerts. He also shared the stage with other legendary acts like Mariya Yohana, Masamba Intore and Muyango.

Through these concerts, Munyakazi has not only exercised his skill, but made live collaborations too.

The artiste’s aim is to enrich African music especially inanga. He is planning to work a lot on his music, making new inanga vibes, recording more music, participating in festivals, and sharing skill through social media.

Munyakazi’s dreams include doing collaborative projects with African music legends like Aly Keita, Lokwa Kanza, Manou Gallo, Richard Bona, Joel Sebunjo.