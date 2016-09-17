David Murenzi holds solo exhibition

Lifestyle

David Murenzi (left) takes his guest through some of his works at Club Kabana in Kigali. Right, one of the photographer's featured portraits. PHOTOS | ANDREW KAZIBWE

David Murenzi alias Davidberg held his first solo photo exhibition dubbed Umbilical Cord on September 9- 16 at Club Kabana in Kigali.

Murenzi’s 15-piece is a compilation of inspirations of motherhood, infancy and parenting.

Having lost his father early in life, he lived his father’s life of a photographer through the camera. He doesn’t recall much from his infancy as he lost his mother at a tender age, but he admits to experiencing motherly love from his caregivers.

It is from here, that his title Umbilical Cord comes. Murenzi is inspired by human life and mood.

His 15-photograph display mounted on cardboard takes one through early motherhood, “I wanted to share that important side of motherhood which is rarely witnessed,” he explains.

Murenzi concentrates on detailed portraits of pregnant mothers, children, breastfeeding mothers and features infants between the ages of seven months to three years.

In most portraits, a bouquet of flowers is held by the expecting mother, while in other postures its being exchanged between a child and a mother.

Murenzi says the flowers are a bridging symbol between mothers and children. Another portrait depicts a mother breastfeeding an infant, which is a deep symbol of affection.

Unveiling his first display at Kacyiru his home town came with challenges, as the audience was small and he the space was limited, so the display was assembled on one side of the inner bar, while the middle space was reserved for the bar’s patrons, who also served as an audience as they enjoyed their drinks.

Murenzi’s passion started right from home through secondary school. He attended Ape Rugunda, Ecole Berge, Green Hills where he used to take pictures at school functions.

He recently discovered the power of social media as a tool to market his works.

“Most teenagers and the corporate audience uses social media. So I can get them there and this has helped me to attain more gigs,” he explains. He has caught the attention of numerous local celebrities like models, musicians, actors to regional personalities like socialite Zari Hassan of Uganda and Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian media personality and musician, which has raised his profile.

Challenges prevail

The 21-year-old artiste, has faced loads of challenges in this journey. For instance, initially to get most celebrities’ attention he was required to offer free photography services to them.