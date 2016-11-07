Shortage of funds hurts street lighting project

Business

Highway lights in Rwanda's Eastern Province. Lighting highway routes connecting Kigali with the country's borders has been put on hold due to budget constraints. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The Rwanda Energy Group (REG) is blaming budget constraints for what it says is a temporary slowdown in implementation of a street lighting project along major highways connecting Kigali to neighbouring countries.

The project was conceived in 2012 as part of a wider strategy to promote trade and investment through enhanced safety and security of mobility for people and goods on the country’s highways.

“Lighting highways connecting Kigali with its borders has been put on hold because we are facing budgetary constraints,” says Emmanuel Kamanzi, the director general of the Energy Development Corporation Ltd (EDCL), the REG subsidiary that has been implementing the project.

Mr Kamanzi says they have now decided to spend available funds on lighting urban centres along the selected routes and around their vicinity until funds become available.

“We settled for this kind of prioritisation because we thought there was more social value to lighting the towns than on expending the same resources along sections of the route that were not settled on,” Mr Kamanzi said. The gaps will be filled later he added.

At inception the project was expected to cover the Kigali-Kayonza-Kagitumba, Kigali–Huye-Kanyaru, Kigali–Kayonza-Rusumo, and Kigali–Gatuna highways, totaling 277 Kilometres.

Meanwhile a street lighting project initiated by the ministries of Local Government and Infrastructure that was later backed by a ministerial order in May 2015 required urban authorities to budget for and install street lights on all primary roads.

Highway

But local governments also say they are struggling to find money to light their interfaces with the highway project and the secondary roads falling under their docket.

The project has so far completed 114km along the Kigali-Musanze-Rubavu highway at a cost of just over Rwf7.9 billion.

Mr Kamanzi says part of the budget for the current fiscal year will go to fixing defects in sections that were earlier completed. He adds that despite the current funding hitches, they still hope to secure the $51 million required to cover the highways to the borders with Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania by 2017.

“We are still committed to our target of having all the 500 kilometres of highway linking Kigali to neighbouring countries fully lit by 2017,” he said.

Mr Kamanzi believes that since districts have budgets for street lighting, partnerships with then could help advance the project. “Whoever has a provision for lighting under their development budget should be contributing to meeting the 2017 target,” he said.