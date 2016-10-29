Rwandans urged to adopt culture of saving

Business

Rwandans need to begin saving early if the country is to achieve the savings target of 30 per cent of GDP by 2020 says Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa vice governor National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).

Speaking during the launch of the Savings Week running under the theme Saving—the right path to self- reliance, Dr Nsanzabaganwa said there was a need to close the gap between the current savings rate of 12 per cent and the 30 per cent target.

She added that adequate savings would make credit available at affordable rates and facilitate business growth and foster economic independence.

Eric Rwigamba, the director general for financial sector development in the ministry of finance and economic planning, said the savings campaign also sought to promote financial inclusion and inclusive growth.

“Civil society and the private sector should preach the gospel of financial inclusion and saving among Rwandans. We want Rwandans to have variety of financial services to improve their wellbeing,” he added.

Under the Second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy Rwanda has set a target of gross national savings ratio of 30 per cent of GDP by 2020.

“Rwandans need to start saving part of their earnings with a vision, to save doesn’t mean to have huge amount of money one can start with very little money. We will not have any investment when they are not saving, they need to save for education of their children, pension, housing, and for health to have a better future,” Dr Nsanzabaganwa added.

Sharing his experience on savings, 26-year-old Claude Bizimana, a former houseboy but now an MTN mobile money agent in Kimironko, a sector in Gasabo district said after savings Rwf25,000 from his previous job, he got the idea of selling MTN airtime.

According to Mr Bizimana, although the Rwf10,000 he was earning monthly as a househelp was not enough to meet all his needs, he still forced himself to save “I started saving part of my earning and in 2013 I started my new venture,” he said.