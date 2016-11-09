Rwandans to access clean energy by 2020

Business

A solar power system in Ndera, outside Kigali. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda has made the universal access to energy a top political priority with a move to have all Rwandans access clear energy by 2020.

The universal access to clean, affordable and reliable energy was one of the issues discussed during the 3rd iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum which ended last week at Kigali, Serena.

Rwanda’s plan is to scale up electricity connections from the current 27 per cent to 100, a campaign which is set to improve livelihoods of the rural poor.

The cost of availing this electricity for all Rwandans by 2020 is estimated to be Rwf2.4 billion.

The country will also promote the use of clean cooking technologies, increase use of renewable sources of energy for electricity production as well as efficient use of energy guided by the recent Rural Electrification Strategy.

Addressing the iPAD meeting, the minister of infrastructure, James Musoni, said use of cooking gas—liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) — which is cheaper than charcoal in the long run is another big priority for government.

Consumption

“Gas is already cheaper than charcoal though most people are unaware. Going forward, we will seek ways to have it in different sizes and packages of cylinders to make it affordable for more people as well as have improved cooking stoves,” he said.

The switch to clean energy sources is set to reduce the high dependence on biomass fuels in the country. Current Rwandan households use 85 per cent biomass, but the plan is to reduce the consumption to about 50 per cent by 2020 and later scale it down to under 30 per cent by 2030.

“The money will be contributed by the Rwandan government and her development partners. It will be invested in grid expansion for transmission and distribution system to achieve universal access by 2020,” Robert Nyamvumba, director for energy at ministry of infrastructure.