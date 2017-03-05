Rwandan firms, service providers slow in adopting mobile ICT

Business

A subscriber browses the Internet on a smartphone. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Across the world, there is a marked shift towards mobile markets as more people use smartphones and other mobile devices to access online content and services but not so for Rwanda's companies, public and private service providers: They are slow to embrace the trend.

Speaking at the recent Commonwealth ICT Applications Forum, Minister for Youth and ICT Jean Philbert Nsengimana said local businesses and public service providers are lagging behind others on mobile technologies.

“Global companies have adopted mobile technologies because most of their clients go online via mobile,” Mr Nsengimana said, adding that the majority of people in Rwanda and other parts of the world no longer use digital devices such as desktops and laptops to access web.

According to data from Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Agency (Rura), about 1,520,000 subscribers use mobile Internet on MTN Rwanda, followed by Tigo Rwanda with 1,510,00 and Airtel Rwanda with 630,000 mobile Internet subscribers.

While the majority of subscribers use Internet on mobile, those who use modems to access the web are also technically counted among mobile Internet users.

Ivan Alia, chief executive of e-business developers, a website and mobile app development company, told Rwanda Today, there is growth in mobile Internet use specifically smartphones.

“When you compare where we were in 2010 and where we are today, there is definitely growth in the usage of smartphones,” he said.

Mobile content

“Considering the trend of smartphone usage, if you have a business and it’s not accessible on mobile, then you are missing out on potential customers for your products and services,” Mr Alia further explained.

Experts on software development say businesses and other organisations can tap into mobile Internet growth by making the content and services accessible.

Mr Nsengimana said some can make websites easier to access on mobile by having a mobile app.

“It makes content and service consumption better for users,” he explained.

“The government and the private sector must not remain behind in embracing mobile web,” he warned.

Mobile is growing as consumers need convenience; they need access to the Internet whenever they are.