Market proves too hard, costly for 3 Rwandan broadcasters

Signal distribution fees have been cited as a particularly steep cost for Rwandan broadcasters. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Two years after digital migration attracted many broadcasters to the Rwandan market, a number have started folding.

Though three channels — Clouds TV, Exalto TV and Yego TV — which closed shop last year blame their problems on high signal distribution fees, analysts cite fragmented marketplace, poor conceptual frameworks and wanting management.

According to Arthur Asiimwe, the Director General of the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency which distributes the signal for eight channels, the failures are due to internal weaknesses.

“Were it not for the gravity of the accusations, it would be laughable that operators who have not paid a single coin for our carrier services should be blaming us for their failure,” Mr Asiimwe said.

He added that although all broadcasters on air owed money for signal distribution, none had been switched off “because we understand the market constraints within which they are operating.”

At the onset of digital broadcasting in mid-2015, broadcasters were supposed to pay Rwf120 million ($147,000) annually in signal distribution fees. The figure was later reduced to Rwf47,000 million ($57,000) but even this has proved to be too much for broadcasters.

Lee Ndayisaba, the managing director of Clouds TV said operating costs are high relative to revenue. He singled out signal distribution fees as one particularly steep cost. However, he did not say how much his station was paying in carrier fees before it went off air.

Shema Luyombya Katende, the managing director of Yego TV said new entrants also faced challenges of generating content that would draw audiences away from bigger and more established players.

“Most of us were offering the same content yet we were up against bigger and more established players,” he told Rwanda Today.

Until the recent closures, Rwanda with a population of 13 million had 10 television stations carried by two terrestrial signal distributors — the government-owned Rwanda Broadcasting Agency RBA and Chinese satellite broadcaster StarTimes Digital.

RBA, which has a capacity for eight channels plans to expand capacity to 24 channels. It is distributing its competitors’ signals but has not been able to collect any revenue.

Mr Asiimwe said that although the stations owe RBA money, switching them off has proved to be difficult.