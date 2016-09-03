Rwanda to increase controls on tobacco

Business

A tobacco farmer tends his farm. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

Rwanda plans to introduce the “trace and track” system for a better tobacco control as a way of enforcing a tight grip on product fraud, a move which will see an increase on tobacco taxation to reduce consumption.

The move is under study and is expected to be agreed on by end of October this year according Rwanda Revenue Authority officials.

The new system means that the country will be able to trace origins of products like tobacco among others to cut down on tax evasion and fraud which cost the tax body billions in lost revenues.

For almost a year, the government has been applying the mixed hybrid tax regime that saw almost double increase in revenues on tobacco products from over Rwf460 billion to Rwf982billion from fiscal year 2011 to 2016 respectively.

“When we used the Custom value taxation we were collecting less taxes and it was not easy as producers manipulated the purchase prices by repurchasing from their own companies. We want to make sure that all tobacco products are taxed at retail” said Emmanuel Nkurunziza, the economist in charge of tax policy and analysis, at Rwanda’s Ministry of Finance.

While Rwanda is pushing for a high tax regime of at least 36 per cent this fiscal year, the East African region has seen slow pace of implementing the required 70 per cent tax share mark recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Kenya and South Africa are among the best performers on the continent with 49 per cent each followed by Gambia with 46 per cent while Tanzania stands at 30 per cent and Uganda at 45 per cent.

With this trend in taxation and slow political will to curb tobacco usage, the war on cigarette smoking and ending tobacco-related death may remain far fetched as trends on the continent indicate an increase in consumption despite measures to hike tobacco taxes.