Rwanda seeks new investors for seed plant

Business

The seed processing plant in the Kigali Special Economic Zone. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwanda is seeking private investors for its seed processing plant, which has been operating below capacity.

The plant, which cost about Rwf1.7billion in initial investment, was set up three years ago, to help meet the increasing demand for improved seeds that are mainly from imported supplies.

While placing a call for pre-qualification this week, the Rwanda Development Board says the imminent acquisition is meant to promote efficient management of public facilities.

Officials are rooting for private investors with technical and managerial experience, plus financial capacity to run the plant located in the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

According to Dr Telesphore Ndabamenye, the head of Crop Production and Food Security Department at the Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB), the new management is expected to boost seed production.

According to official data, the grain processing facility built by Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has a capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes annually, but the highest quantity it has ever processed is 3,000 tonnes.

Dr Ndabamenye believes the plant's acquisition will enhance quality seed availability in the country as more stakeholders such as large scale commercial farmers and cooperatives will work with new management takes over to produce quality more seeds.

“This will trigger more participation or involvement of seed producers who don’t have this facility,” he explained.

“With a proper plan between seed plant managers and seed producers, seeds shall be processed on time and delivered to farmers on time.”