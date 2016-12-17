Rwanda expo to identify quality products for export

Business

Rwanda is using the Made in Rwanda expo as a platform to identify high-quality domestic goods to pitch to the regional and international markets. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The weeklong Made in Rwanda Expo opened on Wednesday with local manufacturers showcased their products to the local and export markets.

The government is using the expo as a platform to identify high-quality domestic goods to pitch to the regional and international markets.

Addressing the press, the Private Sector Federation chief executive officer, Stephen Ruzibiza said the country was going to screen new exports through homemade exhibitions.

“We are going to collaborate with Made in Rwanda expo to identify manufacturers with products that meet export standards and competence to play in international markets,” Mr Ruzibiza said.

Sectors that are exhibiting their products include agro-processing, manufacturing, textiles, construction, furniture, ICT and services.

The Made in Rwanda campaign is one of the interventions being used to boost domestic production, trim down country’s trade deficit and stimulate local consumption habits.

Rwanda is losing a lot of revenue by not adding value to the exports produced locally. According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and East African Community (Mineacom), Rwanda is losing over $156 million (Rwf128 billion) every year in hides and skins export.

“To trim down the trade deficit, we have committed to increase local production through this Made in Rwanda initiative,” said Francois Kanimba the minister Trade, Industry and East African Community.

According to the Central Bank, Rwanda on average earns just $14 million (Rwf11 billion) from exports of hides and skins, compared with $170 million (Rwf138 billion) that would be fetched by processed hides and skins.

“Our production capacity is gradually increasing and we are now exerting a lot of efforts in facilitating our local producers to improve and increase their production, but they are still hampered by high costs of production,” said Mr Ruzibiza.