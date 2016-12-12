Rwanda asks central African trade bloc for exemption from import levy

Business

Cargo being loaded into RwandAir. The country is asking for exemptions from export levies. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda is seeking exemption from an Economic Community of Central African States import levy over fears it may overlap similar levies it is obliged to under the East African Community.

President Paul Kagame on November 30, attended the eighth extraordinary session of heads of state of the Economic Community of Central African States in Libreville, Gabon, his maiden meeting since Rwanda’s readmission to the bloc in 2015, in a continuing push for strategic interests that has recently seen him shuttle between southern and central Africa.

The meeting chaired by President Ali Bongo Odimba of Gabon was also attended by presidents Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic, Idriss Deby of Chad and representatives of other member states.

“The meeting discussed a number of issues in the region including the rise of terrorism in a section of the bloc as well as active militia groups in DR Congo, Central African Republic and Burundi who threaten to disrupt peace and security in the region,” the President’s office said Wednesday.

However, Rwanda requested to be exempted from ECCAS’ funding model, arguing that a fixed levy of 0.4 per cent on imports from outside ECCAS may overlap similar levies that Rwanda subscribes to elsewhere.

“Rwanda has already committed to the import levy model in two other cases,” the president’s office said.

One of them is the 1.4 per cent under the East African Community with proceeds going to joint infrastructure projects plus another import levy under the African Union, whereby a 0.2 per cent levy on eligible imports is expected to raise about $1.2 billion every year.”

Analysts argue that Rwanda’s desire to build and fortify inter-African trade is likely to augment the country’s over-arching development ambitions.

“Rwanda has much to offer the region in terms of a stable banking sector, well-implemented macro-economic strategy, transparent investment and low levels of corruption,” Prof Simeon Weihler, the dean of social, political and administrative sciences, at the university of Rwanda said.

“The country, therefore has the competencies to leverage its central position in the region into a trading, manufacturing and innovation hub linking central, the east and southern regions of Africa.”

Since rejoining ECCAS last year, Rwanda seems to have buried the hatchet with one of its historically hostile neighbours — the DRC— which Rwanda continuously blamed for harbouring negative forces linked to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.