World Bank, DfID give Rwf32b for agriculture

Business

A Rwandan potato farmer awaiting transport for his produce. Rwanda’s agricultural strategy (PSTA III) aims to increase and intensify the productivity of the agricultural and livestock sectors. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwanda was the beneficiary of two significant aid packages last week with UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank jointly opening an Rwf32.2 billion line of credit to the country’s Agriculture Programme for Results.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund had released an additional $48.65 million in credit to shore up Rwanda’s foreign reserves.

The credit is part of the $204 million Rwanda requested under IMF’s Standby Credit Facility — a financial support facility given to low-income countries with short-term balance of payments needs.

Although they remain above the IMF’s three months minimum, Rwanda’s foreign reserves had fallen to 3.6 months of import cover. In June 2016, the IMF released the first tranche of the credit worth $102 million to stimulate growth and support poverty reduction.

It is projected that as a result of the latest injection, Rwanda’s reserve levels will pick to four months import cover.

The IMF, however, warns that the economy is still prone to depreciated exchange rate and advises more monetary tightening to check the inflation.

In general the IMF says risks to Rwanda’s growth outlook are balanced, but cautions that “should the drought be prolonged, both growth and inflation could be adversely affected.”

Commenting on its decision to extend further support to agriculture, the UK’s DFID observed that Rwandan authorities had in the past 12 months, delivered impressive results in agriculture.

“Over 40,000 hectares of land have been protected against soil erosion, over 8,000 ha put under irrigation, and average crop yield for cassava, milk and coffee increased. The use of new agricultural innovation technologies was enhanced and lending to the agricultural sector and the design of an Agricultural Management Information System (MIS) increased. These results will help improve the lives of farmers in Rwanda, increase farm productivity and household food security as well as support economic growth,” the DfID said.

Rwanda’s Agriculture Programme for Results supports the delivery of results under the agricultural strategy (PSTA III), which aims to increase and intensify the productivity of the Rwandan agricultural and livestock sectors.

“We are delighted to provide payment for the solid progress made in the agricultural sector. Supporting agriculture continues to be one of the most efficient ways to generate inclusive growth and reduce poverty in Rwanda,” said the heads of DFID and the World Bank in a joint statement.