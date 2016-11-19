Rising cost of staple food items pushes inflation to 7.4pc

Business

Traders selling fruits and vegetables at a market in Kigali, Rwanda. The cost of foodstuffs has risen. PHOTO | FILE

The rising cost of food items has driven the Rwanda’s inflation to a three-year high, signalling tougher times ahead for the low-income earners and the poor.

Prices within the past four months skyrocketed as they jumped to between 6.9 per cent increase in July to hit 7.4 per cent in October, the highest since 2012 when the general inflation rate by an annual average reached 7.5 per cent in May.

Year-on-year inflation rate has obstinately ranged between 4.8 per cent and 2.2 over the last two years as per monthly Consumer Price Index, the main gauge for inflation in the country.

The sharp rise in the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages by 16.3 per cent alongside utilities and transport by 1.3 per cent and 7.9 per cent respectively, have been cited among key factors that mostly contributed to the price trend in October compared with September.

Prices of staple goods have more than doubled in less than four months, leaving consumers in fear that they could skyrocket at a much faster rate in view of the upcoming festive season which usually pushes demand higher.

“We have reached a situation where one has the money but fails to find something to buy in the market, or even when you find them today albeit expensively, you struggle to get them the next day,” said Aline Mujawimana, a restaurant supplier in Kacyiru.

Prices of items such as beans has for instance hit Rwf700 mark a kilo in barely three months from the usual price which ranged between Rwf350 to Rwf400.

Sugar prices jumped to Rwf1,000 up from Rwf750 a kilogramme, while a kilogramme of sweet potatoes and green bananas goes for Rwf250 and Rwf300 per kilogramme from Rwf160 and Rwf260 respectively.

The prices of key sought-after food items rose by Rwf65 and Rwf160 since June while some vegetables and fruits almost tripled in price over the same period.

Sellers attribute the rise to the declining supply largely blamed on prolonged drought in most parts of the country and the entire region.

Traditionally, this is the time traders would be sourcing surplus food items like Irish potatoes, beans and cassava alongside fruits and vegetables mostly from the neighbouring Uganda and Burundi markets.

Grocers at Kigali’s main food market told Rwanda Today that it hasn’t been the same this time except for cassava now sourced from Tanzania.

While food prices kept rising, they hadn’t yet reached a worrying trend but unfavourable climatic conditions left thousands of families hungry in Rwanda’s Eastern Province where drought claimed sizable crop farms, straining the national food reserve through demand for food assistance.

Besides, hazards ranging from floods, landslides and wind this year washed away thousands of hectares of crops across the country.