Rwanda Central Bank: No licence to new investment in insurance

Business

The headquarters of National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), the central bank, in Kigali. PHOTO | FILE

The National Bank of Rwanda will not issue further licences to new investment in the insurance sector to guard against dilution of underwritten premiums.

Analysts believe ring-fencing the market for two public and 13 private insurers is a sign the market had reached saturation.

BNR, which also regulates the insurance sector, suspended issuing new licences on grounds it was strengthening the financial stability and soundness of the sector.

Director-General Financial Stability Directorate at BNR Peace Masozera Uwase said the insurance receivables which have remained high were negatively impacting the solvency levels of insurance companies.

“Private insurance companies have been registering poor performance (operational losses) in the past mainly driven by price undercutting, which results in low levels of premiums recorded, as well as high claims ratios and management expenses,” said Ms Uwase.

Firms in the red

Latest data from BNR show private insurers recorded a net loss of Rwf4.4 billion ($5.3 million) in 2016 compared with Rwf2.7 billion ($3.2 million) in 2015.

The private insurers’ claims ration has remained above the 60 per cent minimal levels set by the central bank. As of December 2016, the claims averaged 67 per cent.

The companies’ expenses are above the minimal 30 per cent. By December 2016 the ratio had reached 60 per cent, reducing shareholders earnings.

The return on capital dropped from -3 per cent in the third quarter to 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016. The minimum set by central bank is 4 per cent.

Return on equity by December was recorded at negative 19.4 per cent. The minimal industrial average required by the central bank is 16 per cent.

A number of unnamed-struggling private insurers have just injected Rwf6.7 billion ($8 million) fresh capital into their operations, increasing private players’ assets by 16 per cent (Rwf134 billion) in December 2016.

In order to recoup their investment, market players say they needed protection from competition.