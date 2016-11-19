Rusumo power must come online in 36 months — Nelsap

Business

Rusumo Falls in Eastern Province where the 80MW Rusumo hydro-electric power station will be built. PHOTO | FILE

The Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Programme, Nelsap, has given the contractors for the 80MW Rusumo Falls hydro-electric power station 36 months within which to deliver the $122 million (Rwf99 billion) project that promises desperately needed power in Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania, the three countries that are jointly developing the power station.

Contracts for civil and electro-mechanical works were signed in Kigali on November 9, paving the way for construction.

The first contract package dubbed CP1, covers execution of civil works, as well as supply and installation of hydro-mechanical Equipment. The second package, CP2 involves the supply and installation of the electro-mechanical equipment such as the generators and transformers.

The contracts were signed between Rusumo Power Company Ltd (RPCL) and a consortium of CGCOC Group Ltd and Jiangxi Water & Hydropower Construction Company Ltd for the civil works which includes the dam, waterways, power station and associated civil engineering works for $75 million (Rwf61 billion).

The package also covers the design, supply and installation of hydro-mechanical equipment,” according to Nelsap.

The second contract package that was awarded to a consortium of Rusumo Falls Andritz Hydro of Germany and Andritz Hydro PVT Ltd of India covers the electro-mechanical component of the works and is valued at $47 million (Rwf38.3 billion)said Elicad Nyabeya, the Nelsap regional co-ordinator based in Kigali.

Nelsap further says that civil works are expected to commence in the last week of January 2017.

Once complete, the project is expected to help the countries to offset some of the electric power coming from thermal sources that besides a large environmental footprint, come at high feed in and end user tariffs.