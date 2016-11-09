Price of fish spikes as production slows down

Business

A fish pond at feeding time at the Mwea Aqua fish farm, Kenya. Rwanda faces a fish shortage. PHOTO | FILE

Fish production in Rwanda is still far below demand as financial constraints and lack of quality feed hamper efforts of fish farming.

The result has been a sharp rise in prices of fish which have increased by 60 per cent from $2.7 (Rwf 2,181) per kilogramme in July 2015 to $4.5(Rwf3,636) per kg today.

According to available data, output of farmed fish was 1,500 tonnes in 2014, against a target of 130,000 tonnes by 2020 while combined output from aquaculture and capture fisheries currently stands at 22,000 tonnes.

This has made the country reliant on imported fish with official data indicating that Rwanda on average spends $10 million (Rwf 8 billion) to import 36,000 tonnes of fish annually.

Rwanda’s inland lakes — Kivu and Muhazi often get depleted due to over fishing, an East Africa problem that resulted in a major decline in fish production across the region.

The falling volumes of fish in the region have seen revenues from fish exports fall from $1.2 billion a decade ago, to $840 million (Rwf678 billion) by mid-2015.

According to a Lake Victoria Environmental Management Programme (LVEMP) study, Nile perch stocks in the lake dropped from 750,000 tonnes in 2005 to 337,000 tonnes in 2008. Tilapia dropped from 27,061 tonnes to 24,811 tonnes over the same period.

Decline

The LVEMP blames indiscriminate fishing and environmental degradation for the decline.

Fisheries experts are calling upon government to subsidise on the cost of feeds to stimulate supply and investments in fish farming saying, “aquaculture is best positioned to contribute to food and nutrition in Rwanda, as well as wealth creation given the assessed potential.”

The experts suggest that the government foots 50 per cent of the cost of quality feed to make it affordable. The Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO) attributes low quality of feed on use of poor ingredients and lack of knowledge in feeds formulation.

“With the high cost of feeds and banks’ unwillingness to support this sector coupled with their high interest rates and high values of guarantees required, our farmers alone cannot spearhead this sector and reach the production levels anticipated in either the Fisheries or Fish Farming Master Plan,” says Dr Wilson Rutaganira the Programme Co-ordinator Aquaculture and Fisheries Programme at the Rwanda Agricultural Board.

The imported quality feed which is able to help fish gain 1.5 kgs of weight after consuming 1 kg of feed sourced in Israel, Netherlands and UGACHICK from Uganda costs between $0.8 - $1.8 per kilogramme depending on the protein content, which many Rwandan fish farmers find unaffordable.

Rwandan fish farmers spend 60 per cent of their production costs on feed. Comparatively, feed in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania is cheaper, explaining why fish farming is more developed in those countries.