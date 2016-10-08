New sports TV to change broadcast game in Rwanda

Business

Kwese Sports general manager Monicah Ndungu (back left) and CEO Ben Amadasun (back right) pose with models during the launch of the channel in Nairobi, Kenya. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The entry of Pan African free to-air TV will pose stiff competition to local TV stations.

Kwesé Free TV, owned by Econet Media was recently unveiled in Rwanda, following its launch in Kenya with hopes to use the free-to-air platform (accessible without payment) and the popularity of sports, mainly football, to tap into local advertising market.

However, the free-to-air channels remain inaccessible to most subscribers when their subscription for pay TV expires.

Since digital migration, most Rwandans without digital TVs require a decoder to access FTA channels, which limits television stations from tapping into a wider audience. For instance on StarTimes, the platform which lists almost all local channels, only Rwanda TV is available after the expiry of the monthly subscription.

But an insider who spoke to this paper said all local channels have free-to-air licenses but the hosting platform owned by Rwanda Broadcasting Agency has the capacity to give signal to only eight stations.

The others are forced to enter a deal with StarTimes which puts puts them on a pay TV bouquet.

The source alleges some TVs are removed to give signals to others without prior notification. There are 12 TV stations in the country.

The latest victim to be taken off air is Clouds TV and the source claims that the same case happened to TV stations which recently closed shop.

“We are trying to bring that (sports content) for free,” said Ben Amadasun, CEO, Kwesé Free TV.

The company will compete with Rwanda Television (RTV), managed by the public broadcaster Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), which is the only true free-to-air station.

“The TV market is expanding, it is going to become more competitive. The new channels mean you are all chasing the same advertisers for the same revenues,” said Arthur Asiimwe, director general of Rwanda Broadcasting Agency.

Some observers say competition may push local TV stations to improve their content especially sports so as to remain relevant.

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (Rura) issues licenses to new TV channels entering the market but it does not set the charges for hosting TV stations. The same source said Rura had plans to issue a tender for a company that would host local free-to-air channels.

Jean Baptise Mutabazi, head of ICT at Rura says the regulator has recommended platform upgrade so that RBA can host more channels. He added that it is up to the platform and TV channel owners to negotiate hosting terms and charges.