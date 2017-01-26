A little bit long wait for new minimum wage

Business

Rwanda's minimum wage was first set in the 1980s; it is yet to b revised. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwandan workers will have to wait a bit longer for the new minimum wage, as government pegs the development to passing of a revised labour law first, which seeks to include the labour needs of the informal sector.

For many years workers have complained about the absence of a new minimum wage, which has subjected them to exploitation.

The current minimum wage at Rwf100 ($0.12) was established in the 1980s.

“There is a legal barrier that we need to handle first, the minimum wage is a ministerial order which will be implemented by the labour law,” said Judith Uwizeye, the Minister of Public Service And Labour.

“We have done everything. Consultations with all stakeholders, the rates... everything is finalised, but we cannot put it up without its mother law being in place.”

She added that the current labour law excludes the informal sector yet it is where a lot of labour exploitation happens, so it was important to first include informal sector needs in the revised labour law such that the sectors components in the new minimum wage are anchored in the law.

“One could ask why can’t we just put the new minimum wage into place, using the current labour law. If we do, it would leave out the informal sector yet that is where a lot of exploitations happen,” she added.

Although she didn’t specify when the revised labour law will be tabled in Cabinet, she said it won’t take long: “Maybe in the next two Cabinet sittings it will be tabled.”

According to Eric Nzabandora, the president and legal representative of Cotraf, a leading syndicate of workers unions, the delay of the minimum wage is worrying workers.

“Its absence leaves workers in a bad situation. The last time we had a meeting at Mifotra they said the draft was submitted, but nothing has come out yet. Workers are still paid peanuts even after negotiations. They need to speed it up,” he said

The absence of a new minimum wage has also been said to be partly responsible for the pensioners low benefits, since the benefits are calculated based on the current minimum wage.

“Even when the new minimum wage comes into force, it can’t help those who are already in pension, but at least it should be speeded up so it can help those who are heading there,” he noted.