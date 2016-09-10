MTN Rwanda customers protest loss of airtime and data

Business

An MTN Rwanda outlet. Customers complain of loss of airtime. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

MTN Rwanda has been put on the spot over deductions of airtime from some of its subscribers who use data services.

Frustrated subscribers say when a client buys a data for the day, or a week, depending on the preference, when the bundle gets depleted, it straight away starts eating into your airtime account.

“There are two accounts, one for the data bundle and the main airtime account, when the bundle account gets depleted the system is designed to start using the money in the airtime account, it’s true we have got complaints from customers,” said Teta Mpyisi, the brand and promotions senior manager at MTN Rwanda.

“Some customers would not like to be disconnected when their bundle get depleted, some would rather go off than enter into their airtime, it’s really a 50/50 from our side,” she said.

In other countries, for instance Uganda, providers give an option if a customer wants automatic renewal of the data bundle, and chosen the system automatically buys for you a data bundle like the one which just got finished off your airtime account, in that way your entire airtime account is protected from depletion.

For MTN Rwanda, no option has been put for customers, which many term as “blatant theft” by their service provider.

“Sometimes you can’t help but think MTN just takes us for granted, even after many complaints nothings changes, there is a lot they can do to protect our airtime, but because they are the beneficiaries, they don’t,” said Nshuti Fabien, another frustrated MTN customer.

In an interview with Veneranda Mukamurera, officer in-charge of consumer affairs in Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (Rura), they have been getting some complaints about MTN, in general but they are going to ascertain the number of complaints on data induced airtime disappearances.

But she noted that a provider is not allowed to go into a customer’s airtime account and use airtime.

“We are going to review the complaints we have and take the necessary steps” she added.

Some customers have had concerns of how the bundles themselves get finished so fast, where some have accused the network of sending them an expiry message, just minutes after loading and buying bundles.

A telecom expert said technically there is a lot the service provider can do to safeguard customer’s airtime.