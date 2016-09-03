Lack of cash power meters slows down connections in Rwanda

Business

Cash power meters have been in short supply in Rwanda. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Shortage of electricity cash power meters is hampering efforts to speed up power connection in different parts of the country.

Customers have aired their grievances over the long process of getting connected to the national grid and want the concerned government agencies to act.

“I went looking for a cash power metre in July but I was advised to wait for an unspecified time and was told that they are now providing to those who applied in February,” lamented a resident of Bugesera.

A mini survey revealed that electricity metre scarcity is experienced in many parts of the country, with some parts having to wait longer than the others.

“I got a meter three months after application, but I was told I was lucky because many have waited for more than five months,” Augustin Usengimana, a Kigali resident said.

The Rwanda Energy Utility Corporation Limited (EUCL), a government-owned company in charge of power distribution, says the demand for new connections last year exceeded the planned forecast causing the current shortage in the allocation of meters which determines connections.

“We made some emergency procurement and imported some meters from China but still they did not meet the demand,” explained engineer Maj. Claude Kalisa, the managing director of EUCL.

“The shortage affected our speed of electrification. However, overall we are still on target,” Maj. Kalisa revealed.

The government’s Rural Electrification Strategy released in June indicated that so far over 24 per cent of households are getting access to electricity.