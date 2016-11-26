Kigali developers panic as supply for rental space tops demand

Business

Buildings alongside KN3 Avenue in Kigali City centre. Kigali has many unutilised rental spaces. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Kigali seems to have an over supply of commercial, retail and office space with developers now fearing possible losses and difficulties in loan repayment similar to what has happened to medium-sized hotel owners.

Supply is mainly being driven by the Kigali City Master Plan, which prescribes the types of buildings developers can erect in particular areas of the city.

Although the quality of the new buildings is expected to generate fresh demand, developers must survive the intervening period between the launch and the growth of a dynamic market.

More than 20,000 square metres of floor space has come on to the market this year.

On the upside, increased availability of quality space is expected to attract international brands to the city, but the limited number of takers means rents will remain high as developers try to match their earnings to their obligations to lenders.

Last year, more than 100 medium hotels were put up for auction after they failed to repay bank loans, as demand for hotel beds trailed supply.

Despite the tight market, developers have not shown any signs of slowing down — with new complexes like Amarembo, Muhima Investment Group, Nobelia, Equity Towers, and others set to open soon — in a market where some are already struggling for occupancy.

Industry players are predicting major problems in the near future.

Other property developers that have already acquired construction permits to put up buildings in the city include Mall de Plateau near the City Hall, GT Bank Building and Cogea Bank.

“When you see the supply in the market, it is worrying. In the next three to five years we are going to have a problem of oversupply in the CBD. I am concerned,” said Charles Haba, the managing director of Century Real Estate.

However, Merali Mpabgwanamaguru, the person responsible for master plan development control at the City of Kigali, downplayed the fears of oversupply.

“I don’t agree that there is an oversupply, or that we are nearing oversupply. Economic growth must go hand-in-hand with these developments. There is a drive to make people stop building residential houses, to occupy the newly constructed commercial buildings in the city,” he said.

Some of the new developments are struggling with occupancy and are now banking on municipal action to drive traders into the new buildings.