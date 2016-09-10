Kigali City’s crackdown on informal settlements disgruntles residents

Business

A slum in Kigali City. The city is doing away with informal settlements. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Kigali City authorities have intensified the crackdown on informal settlements in a bid to cut down huge costs on expropriation.

However, three months after the exercise started, homeowners remain disgruntled about the process.

City officials since May have been identify structures deemed being at risk of disaster by marking them with a red “X,” locally known as “toa” [remove]. These are mainly built on marshland, hill sides and within the vicinities of drainages.

The city described the process of marking the structures in the old unplanned suburbs of Nyarugenge, Gasabo and Kicukiro Districts, as restricting further construction of the same and has since tightened the issuance of building and renovation approvals.

The move has given rise to speculation that the city administration was using a strategy to lower impending compensation costs in expropriation exercises to pave the way for the ongoing implementation of the City master plan.

“What the city has done is like stopping any additional house or renovation on the existing ones. Apparently, our local authorities are making sure that our houses remain the way they are, so that if they get old we don’t claim compensation,” said Theogene Mpayimana, a resident in Nyarugenge district.

There have been growing concern among the affected home owners, shops and other immovable belongings with many decrying the subsequent drop in property market value and prices.

“A house that sold for between Rwf7 million to Rwf8 million has since been devalued to cost Rwf5 million, while the Rwf5 million is now selling at Rwf3.5 million,” said Jean Baptiste Nambaje, a homeowner in Muhima, adding that financial institutions have as a result refused to consider as collateral the properties marked during the census.

“The bank first inquires whether your property was marked because now there are uncertainties over what the city’s next move could be,” he said.

Kigali City authorities told Rwanda Today that the City’s main intention was saving lives and stopping investments in the disaster prone-areas, but not to avoid the huge costs of expropriation.

City Mayor Monique Mukaruliza said the city’s primary concern was making sure that all the people vacate the areas and settle elsewhere as per the master plan.

“Anyone seeking to put up or renovate a house in these zones should instead use the money to put up shelter in less riskier areas. We can’t be helping our population at all if we let them to continue putting money in areas that we know are exposed to risks,” Mukaruliza said.

The city has been struggling to meet the huge costs of expropriation of residents from informal settlements across its unplanned suburbs to make room for luxury residential buildings, shopping malls, roads, parks and others provided in master plan.

Previous expropriations were marred by public grievances over incurring losses in delayed compensation as well as undervaluation on properties.