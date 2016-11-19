Global hotels urged to build local business models

Business

The Kigali Marriott Hotel. The global hotel has joined a growing list of international investors who have pumped money into Rwanda’s hospitality industry. PHOTO | FILE

Global and local hotel brands will have to build business models that are friendly to locals if they are to flourish in African markets, as opposed to setting up hotels only targeting tourists whose numbers are not sufficient, hoteliers were advised at a recent African hotel investment forum in Kigali.

Africa is increasingly becoming home to international hotel brands targeting a growing middle class and increasing business opportunities. Over 85 global hotels like Marriott, Best Western hotels and resorts and Carlson Rezidor are strengthening their footprint in different parts of the continent.

Marriott, which opened its first hotel in Kigali early this week, has 150 hotels in Africa and 50 under construction, with over 40,000 rooms. However, much as these hotels have a well carved niche in tourists and corporate executives who come for business, experts at the forum said these are not enough numbers to drive the industry.

“Most of these global hotel brands need to create local demand. You cannot depend on tourists and a few diplomats who come to Africa to sustain hotel business. Most tourists have become creative, they are going into Air BnB,” said Femi Sunmonu, from Qais Conrad Laureate, an advisory firm to global hotel brands operating in Africa.

He said most hotels that come to Africa don’t factor in the local terrain. They come with a European mindset, and sometimes don’t seek to understand the nature and operation of the existing business ecosystems tied to the hospitality industry, which creates conflict between hotel chains and local investors.

“Management contracts are a problem in Africa. They are hardly negotiated. Global brands have their already set standard requirements. If payment was based on performance and earnings it would make more sense,” he said.