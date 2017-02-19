It’s a blame game over failure of water harvesting initiative

Business

Rwandans shelter from the rain in Kigali. Besides loss through rainwater runoff, much of the stored water gets lost in inefficient supply and irrigation systems. PHOTO | DANIEL SABIITI

The public and Rwandan government officials are blaming each other over the failure of adoption of rain harvesting as a means of mitigating against chronic water shortage.

Officials have accused house owners of not installing water harvesting facilities but the latter say the initial capital costs are too high.

Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources said many of the objections are based on a negative attitude towards change rather than financial constraints.

“The main problem we have is about attitude. You can’t explain how people can afford to build a house but fail to buy or construct a water harvesting tank,” said Vincent de Paul Kabalisa, the head of Integrated Water Resources Department at the Rwanda Natural Resources Authority.

Rwanda loses plenty of rain water to run-offs and evaporation with official figures showing only two per cent is put to proper use. This is despite the huge water supply gap due to population growth and increasing demand for agricultural and industrial use.

Mr Kabalisa said there is was a need for increased awareness especially after the recent decision to have rain water harvesting as one of the requisites for getting a construction permit for buildings in cities.

Officials from the Disaster Management Ministry said risks of runoffs due to poorly managed rainwater in expanding residential areas are proving costly due to damage caused whenever heavy rains occur.

Three people died last week in floods that also caused extensive damage to property such as houses, public infrastructure as well as crops following heavy downpour.

“The houses were vulnerable because rain water accumulates when there is neither a harvesting system nor drainage channels in place. Rain water management and inappropriate housing are urgent problems,” said Alphonse Hishamunda, the deputy director-general for risk reduction and disaster preparedness at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs.

Households have for long cited the huge upfront capital costs as a barrier to putting up rainwater harvesting systems. Available tanks in the market cost between Rwf410,000 for a 5,000-litre tank and Rwf810,000 for a 10,000-litre tank.

However, the market is dominated by two players and lacks affordable alternative water harvesting technologies.

Only the residents of Kigali City, Rubavu and Nyabihu districts were given the option of buying the rainwater harvesting systems at subsidised rates and given the option of paying in installments under a government-backed loan scheme. This scheme is yet to be extended countrywide.

It is estimated that besides loss through rain water runoff, much of the stored amount gets lost in inefficient supply and irrigation systems as well as evaporation.