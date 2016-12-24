FAO boosts fish farming with Rwf390 million

Business

Fishermen doing their job. Rwanda’s annual fish production stands at 26,752 tonnes. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The support to Enhancing Development of Commercial Aquaculture (EDCA) project, an FAO-funded project has provided fish farmers with training, new fish species and hatcheries in a move seen to boost the country’s target of growing fish production by 76 per cent by 2018.

FAO adopted the fish farming project, after PAIGELAC, a government-run project intended to drive fish production failed to meet its goals.

The country currently faces the lowest fish production levels in the region, and one of the lowest per capita fish consumptions in the world, with 2.1 kg per person per year, a fraction of the world’s 16.6 kg/per person/per year.

The World Health Organisation recommends 14.9 kg per person annually.

“We still import a lot of fish from Uganda, quality fish food and lack of hatcheries has been a big problem, we are grateful to partners like FAO, it came at the right time,” said Geraldine Mukeshimana, the minister of agriculture and animal resources.

The $481,000 (Rwf390 million) project targeted 25 fish farms, including co-operatives and individuals, moving them from subsistence to commercial aquaculture, putting the country on the path to produce the 112,000 tonnes of fish and fishery products, to enable the country reach the average sub-Saharan African fish consumption of 6.7 kg/per person/per year.

The country’s annual fish production stands at a paltry 26,752 tonnes of fish, leaving a huge gap of unexploited demand.

Rwanda has been heavily hit by chronic malnutrition problems over the past few years, especially among children, this has been partly attributed to the absence of fish protein in diets, due to scarcity and high fish prices.

“We are happy about the gains from the project so far, the yields from the rural ponds have been relatively low, many of the farmers lacked skills to make their fish projects financially viable, there has been a big change, more can be done to build onto this,” said Attaher Maiga, the FAO representative to Rwanda.

However there are still concerns that once the project is handed back to the government, the gains might not be sustained, which might discourage the fish farmers. The minister promised to follow up and make sure there is continuity.