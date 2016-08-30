East Africa science, technology agency calls for focus on research

Business

East Africa Science and Technology agency has held its first stakeholders meeting amid calls for member states to increase expenditure on science, technology, research and innovation.

East African Science and Technology commission (EASTCO) launched last year has held consultations with international scientists representing research organisations, science commissions to share experience from EAC and other blocks in sub-Saharan Africa.

EASTCO and its partners highlighted the importance of investment in science and technology to boost the regional industrialisation and advance socio-economic development.

“Investing in science and technology by our regional governments provides one of the best returns in terms of its contribution to economic development,” Said Jesca Eriyo, deputy secretary general for productive and social sectors at EASTCO.

“I call upon our EAC partner states to increase support towards science and technology and also to support EASTCO,” she said.

According to the regional body, the budget on science and technology projects depends on planned activities and the activities depend on the strategic plan; EASTCO is at the final stage of finalising with the stakeholders in the partner states while taking its partners’ inputs.

“We will then prioritise activities for each year to determine the budget,” said Gertrude Ngabirano, the executive secretary of EASTCO.

“Currently we were advanced only money for developing the strategic plan and some stakeholder consultations which is not representative of the budget allocation we shall have after the agreed strategic plan,” she said.

However, when EASTCO prepared its budget for this financial year it was reduced due to limited contributions from partner states.

EASTCO says is in the process of developing a strategic plan to act as a guiding framework for the exploitation of Science Technology and Innovation to accelerate the development and competitiveness of the East African regional economies.

Ms Eriyo revealed that EASTCO is partnering with the recently launched Forest Landscape Restoration Hub for Eastern and Southern Africa based in Kigali to boost nature conservation, monitoring deforestation, afforestation, climate change, air quality, water and health.

Agriculture is another key sector of economic development in EAC but Ms Eriyo is worried that young people are not interested in the field.