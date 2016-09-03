Laxity at borders make Rwanda safe transit for wildlife trafficking

Business

There are concerns among conservationists and other observers that Rwanda could become a safe transit for illegal wildlife traffic amid increasing cases of elephant tusks seized as culprits attempt to pass through the country.

In recent months there have been cases of several elephant tusks being seized, involving nationals and foreigners as they attempt to smuggle ivory trafficked from neighbouring countries mainly the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC) to Asia, the biggest black market.

One recent case involved 10 people arrested with 80 kilogrammes of partially processed ivory.

Another similar case was announced this week by Inspector General of Police Emmanuel Gasana in which security agencies intercepted 168 kilogrammes of elephant tusks involving 14 culprits, seven of them foreigners and seven Rwandans.

“There are some attempts to use Rwanda as a transit for the crime deals using airports, borders as transit centres,” said IGP Gasana, this week at a high level forum on conservation.

In a related incident, a Rwandan businessman, Emile Nzeyimana, was recently arrested in Uganda at Entebbe International Airport for allegedly acquiring restricted goods. He is said to have acquired 832 pieces of elephant tusks valued at $3 million from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Now conservationists warn that Rwanda should put more efforts in fighting illegal wildlife traffic to avoid becoming a safe transit for criminals involved in the lucrative black business.

Jimmy Karani, legal affairs manager at Wildlife Direct (a Kenyan conservation organisation) said Rwanda should focus on making sure that its borders are secure to know people who are entering or leaving the country.

“That’s something they do, but do they check what’s coming and what’s going out?” he posed in an interview.

“They [traffickers] are using Rwanda as a gateway, because they know once they enter into the country the Customs will not know this is happening,” Mr Karani said.

According to the Kenyan conservationist, Rwanda is being used as a “launch pad” for illegal wildlife activities but he maintains a lot of countries in EAC have the same problem now.

Conservationists have recommended putting in place stricter border and Custom controls among other measures to curb illegal wildlife trade. For instance an increase in use of security technologies along borders.

Corruption has also been linked to illegal wildlife trade as agencies involved may get corrupt by criminals.

“It is obvious that products seized are of higher value than what they get as a salary,” said Telesphore Ngoga, Transfontier Conservation Analyst at Rwanda Development Board.