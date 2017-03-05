Atlas Mara soldiers on despite storms at top

Business

The Bank Populaire du Rwanda (BPR) stand at a trade fair. PHOTO | FILE

Recent management changes at the Atlas Mara and the acrimonious divorce proceedings of co-founder Ashish Thakkar are not expected to have any negative impact on the operations of Banque Populaire du Rwanda BPR, officials in Kigali have said.

The group CEO John Vitalo abruptly resigned recently, three months after Arnold Ekpe, the group board chairman, left the company. The group’s co-founder, Ashish Thakkar is involved in a grueling divorce battle during which his net worth has come under scrutiny amidst reports that he is worth only $600,000.

“These developments have no impact on BPR as a subsidiary of Atlas Mara,” said Brian Rugamba Karemera, the public relations officer at BPR.

Thakkar told a family court in London that he was worth only $541,000, and he did own stake in Mara group, revelations which could affect the London Stock Exchange listed company.

Atlas Mara shed 78 per cent of its value on the London Stock Exchange in the past three years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The latest changes have left Bob Diamond, the other co-founder as the acting chairman at the group, as they look for a replacement chairman and CEO.

Anand Sanjeev, who has served as BPR’s managing director since the merger, has been moved to the group, to become managing director for retail and commercial banking.

The changes also saw one of the previous BPR board members, Linda Kalimba Mulenga become the interim board chairperson at the group level.

Moving Sanjeev leaves a vacuum at the bank in Kigali as it comes months after the resignation of Konde Bugingo, a long serving executive who was very instrumental in doing the ground work which resulted in Atlas Mara acquiring two banks in the space of two years.