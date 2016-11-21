EDITORIAL: Uganda’ s new Electoral Commission clearly has its work cut out

Editorial

In one of those novels whose title and author one has long forgotten but from which a particular scene stands out, a lawyer tells his client, a murder suspect, that it did not matter whether he killed the victim or not. What was going to matter was the impression the suspect would create upon the court. If he created an impression of innocence, it would be immaterial how much the evidence pointed to his guilt; he would walk.

Eventually the client did not walk, but the moral of that anecdote is that, for better or worse, impressions do matter. It also pretty much sums up the challenge that the incoming team at Uganda’s Electoral Commission face.

With uncharacteristic speed, President Yoweri Museveni this past week appointed a new chair and commissioners to the Independent Electoral Commission, a day after the mandate of the old one ended on November 17.

President Museveni appointed High Court Judge Simon Mugyenyi Byabakama to replace long serving Badru Kiggundu, who presided over the Commission for a record 14 years, the longest tenure of any head at the body, which itself is just over two decades old.

Unlike the late Hajj Aziz Kasujja, whose challenge was to fit into the large boots of Stephen Akabwai, the one-term and founding chair of the commission who presided of over the least controversial elections since Uganda’s return to electoral democracy in 1996, Justice Byabakama’s main challenge will be to restore confidence in the body.

Justice Byabakama and his team inherit a commission that despite continuous efforts and investment towards improving the integrity of the electoral process is yet to deliver an election that appears credible to Ugandans. His task is not helped by the fact that he is a presidential appointee at a time of agitation for a more politically diverse commission. That means he will have to work harder at removing the opacity around the process.

Despite his failings, outgoing chairman Kiggundu should be applauded for his candour in outlining the immediate challenges his successor will have to grapple with, among them late enactment or amendment of enabling laws and abrupt creation of new administrative units, which has a stampeding effect on the commission’s work, as well as the chronic negative perception and low approval ratings of the commission’s work by its primary constituency, the public.

There are also the cultural issues of commercialisation of politics and electoral violence, and although Kiggundu may not have said it, undue pressure on the commission by the state during elections, which does little to add to confidence in the process.

Although one could argue that he was the least likely source for the kind of advice he proffered, EC secretary Sam Rwakoojo was spot on when he observed that far from the political or social diversity of the commission members, at the end of the day it is their integrity that will make or break electoral democracy in Uganda.