EDITORIAL: The economic cost of inflated land prices

Editorial

The high cost of and inordinate time spent in acquiring land in East Africa for public projects is making the region economically uncompetitive and an expensive investment destination. This is an untenable situation.

The governments of Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, in particular, are now raising concerns over the inflation of land prices by speculators who are causing undue delays in the implementation of mega projects, besides increasing the costs.

It is, therefore, a move in the right direction that Kenya has drafted a new law that reduces the powers of property owners to unilaterally decide the price they are paid by the government for land acquired for infrastructure projects, besides diversifying compensation methods. In Uganda too, the government is proposing amendments to the law enabling it to acquire land first and compensate the owners later.

Once the proposed amendments to Kenya’s Land Act come into effect, property owners will have to accept prices quoted by government land valuers, while monetary compensation to property owners has will be abolished except in special cases.

Particularly affected are regional infrastructure projects involving railways and oil and gas projects that have had to be either delayed or diverted as property owners inflate prices.

Successive World Bank Ease of Doing Business reports have indicated that access to land remains a major hindrance to investors both local and foreign, and a threat to the East African Community’s economic integration.

The trend in Uganda and Kenya is that unscrupulous individuals rush to acquire land from the original owners once governments announce certain projects, to make windfalls from inflated property values.

In Kenya in particular, experts say, close to 30 per cent of project costs go compensating land owners, while delays due to disputes force the government to borrow, thus pushing up public debt.

Thus, the acquisition of land for the standard gauge railway has lasted for more than two years because of land disputes, while the expansion of Lang’ata Road was delayed because a property owner demanded more than the government could afford.

Indeed, Kenya lost out to Tanzania in the joint oil pipeline when Uganda opted for the Tanga Port because the Lokichar to Lamu route would have cost more due to land-related risks in northern Kenya.

In Tanzanian, the extraction of the offshore gas had to be delayed for almost two years due to disputes over land at Lindi for the LNG terminal, with he government having to negotiate purchase agreements with large landowners and individual villagers.

In Uganda, the 51km Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project, was delayed for several months as property owners disputed valuation figures provided by the government.

The challenge, however, is that the three countries have different land tenure systems. In Tanzania, land largely belongs to the government while in Uganda, there is land that falls under the Buganda Kingdom.