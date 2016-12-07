EDITORIAL: The arrest of a king is not political theatre

Editorial

In a now established cycle, a number of Baganda youth attending tertiary institutions in Uganda will subscribe to Nkoba za Mbogo, an amorphous grouping one of whose aims is to conserve the cultural identity of the Baganda.

They will stay active during their student and job-hunting days before they get either too busy or too comfortable to find time for unrewarding activism.

Yet the powers that be – both in the Buganda government in Mengo and the central government – don’t completely ignore them and the leaders of the group often find accommodation in the public service or Mengo establishment-run businesses. This is probably done in the realisation that political activism in any community often masks economic aspirations or frustrations.

In a dramatic swoop last week, the Ugandan military raided the palace of the Omusinga, Wesley Mumbere, the titular head of the Bakonzo, arrested him alongside a hundred of his guards and charged him with murder.

The action followed another outbreak of what appeared to be well co-ordinated attacks against the police in which 14 servicemen and 48 attackers died, according to official figures.

Inevitably, this on-and-off violence in the wider Rwenzori region has taken on political overtones but at the core are longstanding economic grievances. It takes an overriding sense of suffocation – or ignorance for that matter – before young people with dreams and a future, choose to risk all by taking up arms to change the status quo.

As of now, politics appears to be taking precedence, with President Yoweri Museveni’s opponents seeing the current instability in the area as state-inspired after the ruling party lost most seats there during the February 2016 elections.

On the other hand, ruling party officials have suggested that the opposition is using its electoral gains in the area to mount armed opposition to the regime.

Obviously, this kind of polarisation does little to help matters and there is a real danger that the core issues will be sacrificed at the altar of political theatre. In previous engagements, Mumbere appeared to set the tone for a civilised conversation when he pointed to the suffocation of the economic rights of his people through the conversion of more than 60 per cent of the land into a conservation area, low levels of access to social infrastructure and biting poverty.

Sadly, even Mumbere’s most ardent supporters are losing sight of these issues and instead trying to make mileage out of the discontent that has followed the government’s recent actions there.