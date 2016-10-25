EDITORIAL: The Community that eats together stays together

Editorial

It is now apparent that more than four million people across East Africa face starvation. What is not clear is why such a biting food shortage should have come about in the first place.

For one, there was a bumper harvest last year following the El Nino rains. One would expect that because that season is followed by the other extreme of La Nina, governments would have stocked up in anticipation of well, a rainy day.

While Tanzania chose to go this route by banning exports; it lifted the restriction last month, saying it expected a surplus harvest later this year – an outcome that now appears in doubt. Burundi also banned exports to Rwanda, a move prompted more by political than economic reasons.

Uganda remained more open to trade in foodstuffs across the region after South Sudan, its main market, became increasingly unable to pay for supplies (despite a huge unmet demand) because of foreign-exchange constraints.

The policy discord on food trade across the region suggests that East Africa will find it difficult to meet the needs of its 150 million people for a while. Even during periods of plenty, non-tariff restrictions mock the open trade regime envisaged under the Community Treaty.

Increasingly, countries opt to import food from outside the Community by applying for exemptions from the Common External Tariff rather than buy from a self-sufficient neighbour. While this may not be an issue now that none of the EAC members can bail out the other, it has served to curtail initiatives that would enhance food security across the region.

That East Africa does not consistently produce enough to feed itself is well known. This is a factor of the low productivity that could be offset by putting more land under food crops were it not for the frustration that farmers encounter when finding profitable markets for their produce.

Initiatives to increase productivity and provide a year-long market for produce would be the solution to addressing food shortages. In between, however, is where massive investments are be required to modernise the food value chain.

Good agricultural practices, use of technology like irrigation and greenhouses, tailored seeds and other inputs, proper harvesting, storage and value addition all come into the equation.

On the marketing end, systems like warehouse receipting are needed to stabilise prices, reduce the role of middlemen in the chain and offer collateral for farm credit. In a nutshell, make farming worthwhile.

While these investments appear daunting, the region is already paying a high price for their absence through poor crop yields, poor family health and hard currency spent on imports.

The more East African governments continue to ignore international protocols that prescribe investing at least 10 per cent of national budgets in agriculture, the more negligent and criminal they appear. For the crisis at hand, however, the CET on food items like sugar, maize, wheat and rice need to be relaxed so that consumers can get these staples at affordable prices.

Second, alternative food crops like potatoes and bananas are increasingly claiming more space at the dinner table and require urgent incentives.