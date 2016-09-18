EDITORIAL: South Sudan war is all about money after all

Editorial

The world is still wondering why South Sudan, a young country that fought for 50 years for self-determination from Khartoum, could degenerate into savagery so soon after Independence.

It turns out that it is all about the enrichment of the leaders who are claiming the spoils of the decades of war.

A report by The Sentry, a watchdog group in the US, has laid bare not only the determination of the South Sudan leaders to maintain a war economy for their benefit and that of their families, but the devastating opulence of their lifestyles.

That a 12-year-old son of President Salva Kiir has a 25 per cent stake in a holding company worth billions of dollars is downright bizarre.

Not left behind is his perennial rival Dr Reik Machar, whose family is also a beneficiary of proximity to leadership, which in South Sudanese equates to looting with abandon.

Chief of General Staff Gen Paul Malong Awan completes the circle of a global network of shady business and property dealings that runs from East Africa to Australia.

Nothing could have illustrated the situation better than a cartoon in the Daily Nation on Thursday that showed both President Kiir and Dr Machar sharing a bath tub, with US dollars almost displacing the water.

The report reveals how top South Sudan political and military leaders have been involved in questionable business deals, while others have apparently received large payments from corporations doing business in South Sudan.

They have links with international banks, arms dealers, international lawyers, international real estate and oil companies, from Kenya and Uganda up to Ukraine.

An estimated $4 billion has been stolen by former and current officials, as well as corrupt individuals with close ties to government officials.

In 2012, President Kiir acknowledged that over $5 billion had been stolen by 75 current and former officials on what was dubbed “a list of shame.” But the president has never dared to make the list public, only pleading with those who have stolen the money to return it to the exchequer.

This happens as over two million out of 11.3 million South Sudanese have been displaced by the civil war that started in 2013 — 1.6 million internally displaced and more than one million seeking refuge in Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda. Over 2.8 million people face severe hunger.

Yet the political leaders remain preoccupied with protecting their wealth to the extent of dragging the country through an endless war that not only makes nonsense of the 2011 Independence but also threatens the peace and security of the entire East African region.